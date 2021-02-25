Royce & Associates LP Has $14.54 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.16% of Encore Wire worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Encore Wire by 101.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

