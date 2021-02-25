Royce & Associates LP Has $16.13 Million Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.37% of Cloudera worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 812,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after acquiring an additional 470,174 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,990,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

CLDR opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.