Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.40% of Valley National Bancorp worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

