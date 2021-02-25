Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,075 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.75% of NMI worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NMI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NMI by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 197,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,194. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

