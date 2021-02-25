Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of The Timken worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,379 shares of company stock worth $6,262,724 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

