Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.31% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

