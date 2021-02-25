Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 9.49% of IntriCon worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in IntriCon by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 38.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in IntriCon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

