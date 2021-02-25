Royce & Associates LP Invests $13.03 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 565,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,029,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.30% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07.

Shares of AA stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

