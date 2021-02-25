Royce & Associates LP Invests $13.05 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.33% of New Relic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEWR opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,425 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

