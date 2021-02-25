Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.17% of Alphatec worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of ATEC opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

