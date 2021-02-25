Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Hill-Rom worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC opened at $108.02 on Thursday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

