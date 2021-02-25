Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.06% of Tennant worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tennant by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:TNC opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $118,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,844 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

