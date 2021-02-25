Royce & Associates LP Makes New $12.99 Million Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 381,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.45% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

SIX stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

