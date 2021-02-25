Royce & Associates LP Purchases 205,732 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,732 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.12% of SecureWorks worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 174.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SecureWorks by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

