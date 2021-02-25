Royce & Associates LP Purchases 57,000 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.58% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $652.37 million, a P/E ratio of 135.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

