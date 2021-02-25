Royce & Associates LP Purchases 63,720 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.72% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 171.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 72,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.34.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

