Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.48% of Spectrum Brands worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 258.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

NYSE:SPB opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

