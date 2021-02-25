Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.97% of Eventbrite worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

