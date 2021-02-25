Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.70% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.69 million, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

