Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,728 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.12% of Erie Indemnity worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $266.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

