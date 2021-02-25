Royce & Associates LP Sells 114,265 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,265 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 7.26% of Intevac worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intevac by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $157.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.