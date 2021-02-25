Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,690 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.28% of Saia worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 15.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Saia by 10.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Saia by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Saia by 888.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $208.46 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $214.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

