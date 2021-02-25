Royce & Associates LP Sells 161,791 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,791 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.03% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $330.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

