Royce & Associates LP Sells 168,784 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,784 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Gold Fields worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gold Fields by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gold Fields by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

