Royce & Associates LP Sells 170,268 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,268 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Popular worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Popular by 238.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 61,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Popular by 56.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Popular by 101.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

