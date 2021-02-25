Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,000 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.53% of FRP worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FRP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FRP by 502.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $97,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $194,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

FRPH stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $447.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

