Royce & Associates LP Sells 227,609 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,609 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.31% of The RMR Group worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 277.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMR. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

