Royce & Associates LP Sells 31,790 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.59% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

