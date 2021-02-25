Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,583 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.16% of Atrion worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atrion by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atrion by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $656.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $678.24 and its 200-day moving average is $642.97. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $755.00.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.