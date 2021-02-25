Royce & Associates LP Sells 43,500 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

