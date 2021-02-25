Royce & Associates LP Sells 77,224 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,224 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.92% of Collectors Universe worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

