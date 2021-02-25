Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.45

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

