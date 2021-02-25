Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.45

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.
In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.