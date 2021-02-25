Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.40) Per Share

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($2.40) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUBY. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $904.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

