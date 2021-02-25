Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 28.3%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was down 28.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 3,843,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 537% from the average daily volume of 602,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUBY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $649.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

