Ruff Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.95 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 65.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00727282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00037489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003700 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

