Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 35,388 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,086,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $5,195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after buying an additional 249,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

