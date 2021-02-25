Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,783 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $217.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $218.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

