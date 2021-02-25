Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 53,853 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Black Knight worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.