Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of America’s Car-Mart worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $922.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

