Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 140.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

SCCO opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,389,711.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,122,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,097,562.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,418 shares of company stock worth $29,550,241. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

