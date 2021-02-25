Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 377,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of F.N.B. worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

FNB opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

