Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.61% of ZIX worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ZIX by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 277,571 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $546.54 million, a P/E ratio of -30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

