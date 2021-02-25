Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

