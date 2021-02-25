Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 242,795 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 209.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 242,795 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of First Merchants worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3,610.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.