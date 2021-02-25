Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,130,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $89.81 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.