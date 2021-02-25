Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNC opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.