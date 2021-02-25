Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Scientific Games worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,873,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Scientific Games by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 153,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $49.63.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.