Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Landstar System worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

LSTR stock opened at $161.82 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

