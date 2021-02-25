Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,614 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Gold Fields worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

