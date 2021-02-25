Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 49,865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

HE opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

